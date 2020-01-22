Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q1 guidance at $0.59-0.61 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.60-2.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOLX opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Earnings History for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

STMicroelectronics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
STMicroelectronics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brookline Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Brookline Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
East West Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
East West Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Byline Bancorp to Release Earnings on Thursday
Byline Bancorp to Release Earnings on Thursday
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.50 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.50 Million
Cirrus Logic to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Cirrus Logic to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report