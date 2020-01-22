Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q1 guidance at $0.59-0.61 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.60-2.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOLX opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

