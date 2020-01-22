$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted sales of $4.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $24.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.01 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.08 million, with estimates ranging from $40.24 million to $44.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LJPC. BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.05.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,974,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,464. 29.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

