$1.24 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $1.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $4.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 million to $5.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.35 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $22.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.73. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

