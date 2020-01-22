Rollins (ROL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rollins stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

