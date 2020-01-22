Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Financial Contrast

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 20.66% 12.67% 1.21% First Financial Bancorp 27.72% 10.13% 1.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $301.76 million 2.27 $88.68 million $0.69 17.46 First Financial Bancorp $643.76 million 3.83 $172.60 million $2.28 10.89

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Financial Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

