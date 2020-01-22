Head to Head Review: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Qorvo alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qorvo and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 7 11 0 2.61 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.69%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 8.19% 15.10% 11.33% SemiLEDs -44.72% -124.84% -24.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.09 billion 4.32 $133.13 million $5.25 21.88 SemiLEDs $5.90 million 1.40 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qorvo beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.