Contrasting CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Cellular Biomedicine Group (OTCMKTS:CBMG)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -31.45% -27.75% Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -56.05% -42.02%

CytRx has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 41.71 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -1.07 Cellular Biomedicine Group $220,000.00 1,530.21 -$38.93 million ($2.04) -8.56

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Cellular Biomedicine Group. Cellular Biomedicine Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CytRx and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

CytRx currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given CytRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CytRx is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Summary

CytRx beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases. The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

