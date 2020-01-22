Comparing MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) & Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MONDI PLC/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MONDI PLC/ADR $8.84 billion 1.15 $973.14 million $4.47 9.37 Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep $3.05 billion 1.43 $301.06 million N/A N/A

MONDI PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep.

Profitability

This table compares MONDI PLC/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MONDI PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 9.04% 6.97% 5.42%

Dividends

MONDI PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MONDI PLC/ADR pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

MONDI PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MONDI PLC/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MONDI PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep beats MONDI PLC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses. It serves the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep Company Profile

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, other countries in Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for use in the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The company also provides stamping presses for producing electronic parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. In addition, it offers saw blades; conveyor devices, power transmission devices, automatic control units, and other equipment; tooling peripheral machines; and toolings for punching and bending, and hydraulic punch presses. The company was formerly known as Amada Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. in April 2015. Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

