Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $37.29

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.41, but opened at $37.29. Momo shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 3,642,601 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. UBS Group increased their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Momo by 92.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Momo by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

