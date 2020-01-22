Comparing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Magna-Lab (NASDAQ:MAGAA)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InMode and Magna-Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 30.33% 50.50% 36.58% Magna-Lab N/A N/A -4,533.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InMode and Magna-Lab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $100.16 million 15.00 $22.37 million N/A N/A Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Magna-Lab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for InMode and Magna-Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.26%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Magna-Lab.

Summary

InMode beats Magna-Lab on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Magna-Lab

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

