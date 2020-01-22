PPG Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

NYSE PPG opened at $125.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after purchasing an additional 134,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.