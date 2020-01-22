Analysts Set Expectations for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$3.94 on Monday. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 1 year low of C$2.47 and a 1 year high of C$11.30. The firm has a market cap of $688.63 million and a PE ratio of -57.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.09 million.

About ORGANIGRAM-TS

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

