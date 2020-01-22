Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Covetrus in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CVET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $15.07 on Monday. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $59,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

