Oppenheimer Comments on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AME. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

AME stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 197.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $926,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

