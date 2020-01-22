Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce sales of $206.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.70 million and the highest is $208.50 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $191.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $796.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $794.30 million to $799.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $872.00 million, with estimates ranging from $843.00 million to $901.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

