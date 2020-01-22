$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will report sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $19.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 225.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 336,224 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 93.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 24.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2,311.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 149,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 811.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.