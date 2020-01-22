CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.69. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 3,051,500 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMIG in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

