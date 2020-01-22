Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $25.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $27.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $245.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

