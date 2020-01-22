Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 115 Price Target

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 115 target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

