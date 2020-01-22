OrganiGram Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGI. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $509.14 million and a P/E ratio of -15.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.