Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $68.72

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.29, but opened at $68.72. Comerica shares last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 2,639,405 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Comerica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

