Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Shares Gap Down to $50.02

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.25, but opened at $50.02. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 15,312,885 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,238,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,133,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,537,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,640,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

