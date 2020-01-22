Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.55. Stage Stores shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 2,110,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $102.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stage Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

