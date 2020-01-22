Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.64. Frontier Communications shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 4,546,194 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673,480 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 352,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 241,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.