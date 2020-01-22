Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.98

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 60600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

