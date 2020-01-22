CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,305,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 417% from the previous session’s volume of 252,278 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 11.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSS Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CSS Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSS Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSS Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSS Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CSS)

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

