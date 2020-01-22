Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,583,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,165% from the previous session’s volume of 520,604 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

