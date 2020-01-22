Cormark Comments on Iamgold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report released on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,674,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 914,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.