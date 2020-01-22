Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Apple’s ranking:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.79. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

