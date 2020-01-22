Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 401,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 46,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

