Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s analysis:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,484.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,491.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,376.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,259.39. The company has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.