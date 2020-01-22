Oppenheimer Weighs in on PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.65 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.