Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

NYSE PNC opened at $151.65 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.