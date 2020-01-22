Research Analysts Set Expectations for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

