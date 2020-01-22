Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.99.

BABA opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $565.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

