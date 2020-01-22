Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE:BSM opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

