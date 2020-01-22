Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $26.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

GS stock opened at $245.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.29.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

