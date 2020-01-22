Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Boosted by Raymond James

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGA. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $53.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 725,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 27.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 172.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 188,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Magna International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

