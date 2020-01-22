International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Down to $45.75

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.94, but opened at $45.75. International Paper shares last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 3,194,690 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Paper by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,200,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,627,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,665,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

