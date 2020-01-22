Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $139.61

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.73, but opened at $139.61. Baidu shares last traded at $137.10, with a volume of 4,087,433 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.35.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of -152.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.77.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
