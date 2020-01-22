JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $40.35

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.43, but opened at $40.35. JD.Com shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 13,166,615 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Get JD.Com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JD.Com by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,773,000 after buying an additional 236,922 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $55,511,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JD.Com by 23.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 869,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 164,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.