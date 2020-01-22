Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.22. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 25,331,850 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

