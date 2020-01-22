DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Price Down 15.9%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price was down 15.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11, approximately 2,760,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,206,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

The firm has a market cap of $419.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DURECT by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

