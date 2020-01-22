Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Down 11.9%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price dropped 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 1,185,306 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 686,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

ONVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Organovo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 74.72% and a negative net margin of 774.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Organovo in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Organovo by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo by 210.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,269 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.