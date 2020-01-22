YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Down 11.6%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70, 1,596,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,569,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YRCW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The stock has a market cap of $107.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. YRC Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,861,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 318,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 63.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 717,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 240,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

