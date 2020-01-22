CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Down 10.5%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.99, approximately 6,523,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,499,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 242.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 297.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.