Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares were down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.14, approximately 1,661,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,017,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

