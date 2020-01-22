Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.75

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.28.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.90.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Luckin Coffee Shares Gap Down to $50.02
Luckin Coffee Shares Gap Down to $50.02
Stage Stores Shares Gap Down to $3.55
Stage Stores Shares Gap Down to $3.55
Frontier Communications Shares Gap Down to $0.64
Frontier Communications Shares Gap Down to $0.64
Tri-Continental Sets New 1-Year High at $28.98
Tri-Continental Sets New 1-Year High at $28.98
CSS Industries Sees Strong Trading Volume
CSS Industries Sees Strong Trading Volume
Alpha Pro Tech Sees Large Volume Increase
Alpha Pro Tech Sees Large Volume Increase


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report