Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.75

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.28.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.90.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

