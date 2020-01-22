Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Set at C$60.00 by Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has been assigned a C$60.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

AFN opened at C$45.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $844.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.58. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$37.84 and a 1 year high of C$63.11.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

