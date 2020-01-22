Aphria (TSE:APHA) Given New C$10.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APHA. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of TSE APHA opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.99. Aphria has a 52-week low of C$4.95 and a 52-week high of C$14.37.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.